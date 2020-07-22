Japan’s travel advisory raised to 2nd highest level for 16 countries

Is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana available to existing home loan borrowers? There have been several queries from prospective homebuyers regarding the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) scheme and its eligibility. Many have enquired whether the PMAY eligibility extends towards existing home...

Master Strategy to Crack CG TET 2020 Exam The Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test [CG TET], conducted by the Chhattisgarh Examination Professional Board [CPEB], was scheduled to be held on 22nd March 2020. It has now been delayed until...

US asks China to shut its consulate in Houston in 72 hours NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: In an unprecedented move, the US on Wednesday abruptly asked China to shut its consulate in Houston within 72 hours. Confirming this on social media, Hu Xijin, the...

India-US closing in on trade deal, says Piyush Goyal NEW DELHI: A trade deal between India and the US is closed to being sealed, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Speaking at the USIBC India Ideas Summit...

Rajnath urges IAF to be ready for any eventuality on China border NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities and deployments at forward locations on Wednesday amid the tense border situation with China. Singh also urged...

Indian parents in UAE seek visit visas to bring back stranded kids DUBAI: Indian expats, whose children are stranded in India, are urging the authorities here to issue them visit visas to return to the UAE during a special arrangement for flights...

To build or not to build a temple – in Pakistan Mahendra Ved Going by conflicting trends on social media, one saying â€˜Mandir Tau Banegaâ€™ (Temple will be constructed) and the other, â€˜Mandir Nahin Banegaâ€™, (Temple will not be constructed), the...

Digital play with Indian business models TAPONEEL MUKHERJEE The last decade has seen rapid digitization. However, the last three months have seen the pace of digitization accelerate rapidly. Even as the world adjusts to a new...

India begins trial transshipments to NE via B’desh’s Chittagong DHAKA: The trial transshipment of goods from India to its northeast, via the sea route, started on Tuesday after four containers bound for the region were unloaded from a merchant...

68 more Pak pilots suspended for dubious licences ISLAMABAD: As the process of scrutiny and verification of Pakistani pilots’ licences continues, the country’s Aviation Division suspended 68 more pilots, taking the total number to 161. Of the 262 holders...

Japan’s travel advisory raised to 2nd highest level for 16 countries TOKYO: Japan raised its travel advisory for Palestine and 16 countries, with the Foreign Ministry warning against visiting them due to concerns over the continued spread of the coronavirus. According...

Trump predicts pandemic will ‘get worse before it gets better’ WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has warned that the US pandemic will probably “get worse before it gets better”, as he revived his coronavirus briefings. Trump also asked all Americans to wear...

Zarina Wahab returns in short film ‘Kashmiriyat’ MUMBAI: Veteran actress Zarina Wahab explores the medium of short film in her upcoming project. Zarina returns to the screen as the female protagonist of the upcoming short film “Kashmiriyat”....

Urvashi Rautela gained 7 kilos for ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela reveals how she went for method approach to bring alive her latest role. For the title role of her new film, “Virgin...

Thrill, pressure & competitiveness similar in poker and cricket, says Dhoni NEW DELHI: PokerStars India, one of Indias most popular online poker portals, has announced former India captain M.S. Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. “I am excited to be associated...

Web series ‘It’s My Pleasure’ explores the taboo world of sex toy portals MUMBAI: Actor Keshav Sadhna is exploring a taboo topic in an upcoming web series, which made him feel as if he is working in a project like Ayushmann Khurrana, who...

Nitric oxide treatment may slow progression of Covid-19 WASHINGTON: Researchers now claim that nitric oxide treatment can be pivotal in the world’s fight against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Nitric oxide is an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory molecule...

US smartphone sales down 25% in Q2, iPhone SE a bright spot NEW YORK: The smartphone sales in the US fell 25 per cent in the second quarter as retails stores remained closed owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, affecting all brands although...

Spotify launches video podcasts support NEW DELHI: Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify has introduced support for video podcasts, means that users can now watch video podcasts directly in the Spotify app on mobile and desktop....