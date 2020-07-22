India Post News Paper

Japan’s travel advisory raised to 2nd highest level for 16 countries

July 22
12:13 2020
TOKYO: Japan raised its travel advisory for Palestine and 16 countries, with the Foreign Ministry warning against visiting them due to concerns over the continued spread of the coronavirus.

According to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the latest areas to be put under advisement are at Level 3 of the ministry’s four-tier scale for infectious diseases, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The total number of countries and regions now at the ministry’s second-highest level stands at 146. “We are seeing a resurgence of infections in the United States, and it is continuing to spread in South America and Africa,” Motegi told a press briefing on the matter. Following talks to be held by Japan’s National Security Council, the 17 new additions are also likely to be added to the list of countries and regions under Japan’s entry ban.

Currently, there are 129 countries and regions covered by Japan’s entry ban, with foreign nationals who have been to any of the areas within two weeks of arriving in Japan being denied entry.

