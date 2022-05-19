NEET Exam: Know All About Application Process, Eligibility, Admit Card, Syllabus, Selection Process The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a common national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the gateway to all Undergraduate and Postgraduate medical...

ZEE5 Global brings you the biggest blockbuster of 2022- RRR, exclusively on May 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam ~ RRR will be available in its original language with English subtitles, to bring alive the essence of its story and narrative~ Bringing yet another mega-blockbuster hit, ZEE5 Global, the...

AAPI & Heartfulness Institute hosted five-week webinar on Meditation Practices India Post News Service CHICAGO: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute organized a five-week webinar, from March 20 to April 172022 on Heartfulness Meditation Practices,...

World Money Exchange rendering yeoman services for 35 years Surendra Ullal & Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: For over three decades- to be precise for 35 years now- Anil Shah, a well-known community member, as well as, an acclaimed activist has...

COVID-19 Vaccines: AWay to Honor Heritage, Community, and Family during AANHPI Heritage Month As Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities across the nation honor and celebrate the diverse contributions made in the United States we are reminded that COVID-19 vaccines...

Jasjit Singh appointed Executive Director SelectUSA India Post News Service US President Joe Biden appointed Jasjit Singh as executive director of SelectUSA, a government-wide program housed within the International Trade Administration. The program targets attracting foreign...

MMNA-SV organizes Gangaur Picnic Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service PLEASANTON, CA: Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America (MMNA-SV) celebrated Gangaur Picnic on April 2nd, 2022 at Ken Mercer Park. A bright sunny day was...

SAPNA: US Congress declares May 6, 2022 as International Veena Day India Post News Service CHICAGO: Sri Annamacharya Project of North America (SAPNA) and the Shirdi Sai Mandir, Rolling Meadows, have conducted a Two Day International Veena Conference & Festival on...

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar supports tackling mental health epidemic, addressing Delaware General Assembly Vinesh Virani WASHINGTON, D.C.: Global humanitarian, peace envoy and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed the Delaware State Senate and Delaware House of Representatives on May 10, 2022,...

Laxmi announced as official partner Silicon Valley Strikers SAN FRANCISCO, CA: The Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) announced that Laxmi, the number one South Asian food brand, will join the team as an official partner for its second season...

Voice of Bay Area winners Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service After an exciting season that witnessed a battle between the Bay Area’s most talented singers, Voice of Bay area 2022 has ended with a...

WETA celebrates Mother’s day at Milpitas Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Women Empowerment Telugu Association, a global Women empowerment organization celebrated Mother’s day event on May 14 at University of SIliconAndhra, Milpitas. The event was...

KKNC ushers in the new-year with its outdoor â€˜Yugadi Sambhramaâ€™ India Post News Service On Sunday, Apr 24, 2022, Fremontâ€™s Smith Center Amphitheater shed its recent placid demeanor to come alive with color, music, and activity. That day, Kannada Koota...

California Offers $10k to College Students for a Year of Public Service Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Launched by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the #CaliforniansforAll College Corps will award some 6,500 low-income college students â€“ including undocumented AB 540 students —...

Starbucks urged to stop charging extra for plant-based milk alternatives India Post News Service CHICAGO: A multi-faith coalition of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish leaders urged Starbucks Coffee Company; world’s largest coffee chain; to immediately stop charging extra for plant-based milk...

The Impact of a Post-Roe World on Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Women Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service AAPI Women have largely remained invisible in the divisive fight over abortion rights. The Supreme Court is preparing to release its opinion on the...

DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ film scrapped by Warner Bros WASHINGTON: The planned ‘Wonder Twins’ live-action DC movie at HBO Max, which starred KJ Apa and Isabel May in the lead roles, is no longer going forward. According to Variety,...

Lord Shiva exists in each and every particle in Kashi: Kangana Ranaut on Gyanvapi row VARANASI: Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that ‘Lord Shiva doesn’t need a structure, he exists in each and every particle in Kashi’. Kangana is...

UN chief urges nations to ‘act urgently’ to end global food insecurity NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday underlined that hunger levels around the world are at “a new high” and made a call for action to fight the current...