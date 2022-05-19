India Post News Paper

Jasjit Singh appointed Executive Director SelectUSA

May 19
16:14 2022
India Post News Service

US President Joe Biden appointed Jasjit Singh as executive director of SelectUSA, a government-wide program housed within the International Trade Administration. The program targets attracting foreign direct investment to USA.

Singh, to be the first Sikh to take up the position, was the executive director of the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) between 2009 and 2016.

Prior to his latest appointment, Jasjit had served as a senior director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce where he headed the manufacturing and supply chain logistics committees as well as states engagement and Capitol Hill outreach. He also had a stint as a senior policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Justice.

SelectUSA is the U.S. government program led by the U.S. Department of Commerce that focuses on facilitating job-creating business investment into the US and raising awareness of the critical role that economic development plays in the U.S. economy. Since its inception, it has facilitated more than US$105 billion in investment, creating and/or retaining over 138,000 U.S. jobs, according to information at its website.

Tags
