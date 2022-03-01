India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2022; Gujarat Titans to look for replacement: Report

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2022; Gujarat Titans to look for replacement: Report
March 01
17:07 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: New Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans have reportedly suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming season, as England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament “citing the challenge of staying in the tournament bubble for an extended period”.

A report in espncricinfo said on Tuesday that the 31-year-old cricketer, who was signed by the Titans for his base price of Rs two crore at the IPL mega auction barely a fortnight ago, had informed the franchise of his decision to quit last week.

The report said that the Titans are yet to finalise a replacement. Roy had played for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021.

The report said that Roy, who played in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) emerging as one of the top run-getters in the tournament for Quetta Gladiators, reportedly took the decision due a longer IPL season this time around.

The England cricketer’s pull-out from the IPL would hurt the franchise as he was in sublime form in the PSL, where, despite playing just six games for the Gladiators, he still managed to score 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 170.22. Roy slammed two half-centuries and a hundred, but the Gladiators finished fifth in the six-team league.

In 2020, Roy was picked by Delhi Capitals for a base price of Rs 1.5 crore but opted out citing personal reasons.

This year’s IPL league phase will take place in Mumbai and Pune and the teams will once again be confined to bio-bubbles throughout the duration of the tournament, which will run from March 26 till May 29.

Roy had earlier represented Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Daredevils (2018) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021). Roy has a total of 329 IPL runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 129.01.

Also ReadAmount spent for two new IPL teams shows why cricket is 2nd most popular sport: Warne

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAhmedabad RenegadesBCCIGujrat TeamGujrat Titans NewsGujrat Titans TeamICCIndiapost NewspaperIPL auctionIPL NewsJason RoyJason roy GujratJasprit BumrahLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansT20 WCT20 World CupZaheer Khan
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.