India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year

Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year
April 21
11:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Indian men’s team captain Rohit Sharma and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been named among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

The duo topped the bowling and batting averages on last year’s tour of England – a series that was ended one game early due to a COVID scare and will be completed with a one-off Test in July.
Apart from them, Ollie Robinson, Devon Conway and Dane Van Niekerk were also named Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year; South Africa’s Lizelle Lee is the new leading women’s cricketer in the world.

Former England skipper Joe Root has been named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer in the World in 2022, days after stepping down as Test captain.

Root holds the record for the most number of matches and wins as England Men’s Test captain. His 27 victories put him ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss (24 each).

Root was appointed as the captain after Cook’s resignation in 2017. He led the side to a number of famous series victories, including a 4-1 home series win over India in 2018 and a 3-1 triumph away to South Africa in 2020.

New Zealand’s Conway scored 200 at Lord’s in his first Test innings and was part of the Black Caps’ inaugural World Test Championship winning side, while South African all-rounder Van Niekerk is recognised for captaining Oval Invincibles to glory in the first edition of the women’s Hundred.

Elsewhere in the Almanack, two other players are honoured for their performances in 2021. South Africa’s Lizelle Lee is named the Leading Woman Cricketer in the World, after scoring more runs in 11 ODIs (632), while Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan is named as the Leading T20 Cricketer in the World. (ANI)

Also Read: Cricket Bettingâ€™s Possible Big Rival in India 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaICCIndian Premier LeagueJasprit BumrahRohit SharmaT20 WCT20 World CupUpcoming T20 World CupWisden's Five Cricketers of the Year
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.