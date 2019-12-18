Javadekar calls for development and env protection together, says Jairam created false picture

NEW DELHI: Calling for environment protection and development to be done simultaneously, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying he created a false notion that “environment protection and country’s development are each other’s enemy”.

“We have to ensure growth and environment protection together. In last few years, it was portrayed that environment protection and development are enemies.

At the time of Jairam Ramesh (when he was environment minister), it was showed as if environment protection and development of the country cannot be done together. This is not true,” Javadekar said at a ‘Sustainability Summit’ organised here. PTI

