Jay Bhanushali shares “kahani har lockdown ki”

May 14
11:59 2020
MUMBAI: Actor Jay Bhanushali has come out with a hilarious new video of himself describing the lockdown. Jay, who rose to prominence with his role of Neev Shergill in “Kayamath”, took to Instagram and shared a TikTok video of himself describing the story of the nationwide lockdown.

In the clip, he is seen mouthing the popular dialogue “tareek pe tareek” from actor Sunny Deol’s 1993 film, “Damini”. He then points out all the dates that have been given for the lockdown, from Mar 22 to May 18.

At the end of the video, a caption comes, which reads: “New date? Kab khatam hoga corona (when will this corona end)?” He captioned the video: “KAHANI HAR LOCKDOWN KI!!!”

Recently, Jay had shared an Instagram video of himself along with his wife Mahhi Vij and their children — Tara, Rajveer and Khushi — having a fun filled quarantine sundown pool party at home.

