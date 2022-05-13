Senior Opposition leader told me becoming PM twice is enough, reveals PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled an opposition leader’s observation which stated that becoming PM twice was enough accomplishment while asserting that he has no intention of...

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ releases: “Jayeshbhai aavyo che” announces Ranveer Singh MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s new movie, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has been released today. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor shared the movie’s poster to announce the film’s release, wherein he wrote, “Jayeshbhai...

Sanctions hurting West more than Russia: Putin MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Western countries were worse hit by the most severe sanctions imposed on Moscow in history for its action in Ukraine. Russia has...

SC refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stop the Gyanvapi Mosque survey. This comes after the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee approached the apex court seeking direction to put...

In listening to Lord Swraj Paul’s advice, Tony Blair was listening to Lady Aruna Paul’s advice: Cherie Blair LONDON: Lady Aruna Paul, wife of Lord Swraj Paul of Marylebone, was cremated at north London’s Golders Green crematorium on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close friends....

Indian-Americans plan to distance themselves from Indian govt on Ukraine war WASHINGTON: Indian Americans plan to issue a forceful denouncement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an attempt to shield themselves from the fallout of the Indian government’s continued refusal to...

Sri Lanka court bars Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving country COLOMBO: Mahinda Rajapaksa, who recently tendered his resignation from the position of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, has been barred from leaving the country by a local court, media...

Allahabad HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols...

38th Edition of FIA’s ‘Dance Pe Chance’ dazzles after 2-year Hiatus India Post News Service Patriots War Memorial Theatre, Trenton NJ: On Saturday, May 7th, over 300 children participated from various community dance schools in the tri-state area and competed to...

All faiths pull together to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Chicago community, belonging to all faiths, came together to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with great enthusiasm at Falak Banquets. The event was attended by a large number...

Ganga to Mississippi – Walking with the rainbow Surendra Ullal ‘Ganga To Mississippi – Walking With The Rainbow’ is a memoir, a family history, part family novel, part self-examination, interspersed with generational trauma, imbued with immigrant folklores, all...

Title and Presenting partners announced for 2022 Minor League Cricket Championship Toyota returns as title sponsor for America’s only nationwide T20 cricket championship Sunoco signs on as presenting sponsor for the summer of action starting June 25 SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Minor...

43rd Annual Musical “Ramayana!” returns to Stage, June 9-12 Join Hanuman, the monkeys, Prince Rama and Prince Lakshmana, as they journey to Lanka in their quest to rescue Princess Sita in the 43rd Mount Madonna School (MMS) “Ramayana!”, a...

Sant Nirankari Mission, Greater San Francisco Center, celebrates Human Unity Day Prafull Lande TRACY, CA: The Sant Nirankari Mission (SNM), a spiritual movement working towards universal brotherhood, celebrates ‘Manav Ekta Divas’ (Human Unity Day), every year in the month of April...

School of Indian dance students fundraising event for palliative care – dancing for a cause Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service “Every difficult journey is made easier when there is someone to walk beside you,” a quote from Dr. Rajagopal sir’s latest book. School of...

SMAP – San Diego Celebrates Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti India Post News Service POWAY, CA: The past weekend Rocked San Diego with Patriotic Vigor and Enthusiasm as SMAP (Shivaji Maharaj Antarrashtriya Parivar) celebrated [email protected] and Shiv Jayanti with a...

Celebration of Vaisakhi and tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre Martyrs Gurmeet Singh CHICAGO: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Midwest Punjabi Association (MPA) in collaboration with the Consulate General of India organized an event in Chicago on...

Community celebrates Dr Barai’s 75th Birthday Nirav Patel and Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-American Chicago chapter, celebrated their Varshik Utsve along with greeting Dr. Bharat Barai, a stalwart and one of its pillars ember,...

ZEE5 Global dials up the content game; announces stellar slate of 80+ titles for 2022 Catering to every viewer’s entertainment need, ZEE5 Global’s content slate for 2022 encompasses 40+ originals and 40+ movies across languages and genres. Curates a diverse portfolio of new originals including...