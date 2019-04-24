Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Kalank makes Sonakshi happy Actress Sonakshi Sinha says essaying the role of Satya in Kalank has been a very fulfilling experience. The actress has been applauded for the role of Satya in Abhishek Varman’s...
  • Ash-Abhi set vacay goals Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are setting vacation goals by sharing moments of their holiday in the Maldives with their daughter Aaradhya. On April 18, they were...
  • Ranveer trolls himself Ranveer Singh knows how to laugh at himself. The actor, who is popular for his wacky fashion choices, played along with social media trollers and shared a meme comparing his...
  • No hurry for kids Singer-actor Nick Jonas and his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not looking to expand their family just yet. The 26-year-old musician was asked by Extra if he and...
  • Bipasha in marital bliss Marriage has been a fulfilling experience for actress Bipasha Basu, who will clock three years of marital bliss with actor Karan Singh Grover. She is lucky to have a husband...
  • Jaypee group offers apology to homebuyers NOIDA Uttar Pradesh: In a fresh attempt to retain control over its realty arm Jaypee Infratech, crisis-hit Jaypee group’s promoters have apologized to thousands of distressed home buyers and promised...
  • Central Florida cities among fastest growing in US ORLANDO, Florida: When it came to population growth last year, cities in central Florida grew by stadiums. Metro Orlando grew by 60,000 residents last year, almost as large as the...
  • Hawaii council passes bill to slow growth of monster houses HONOLULU: A Hawaii city council has passed a bill to restrict the size of monster houses. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported April 18 that the Honolulu City Council passed a bill...
  • Private equity firms rapidly investing in mobile home parks IOWA CITY, Iowa: Mobile home owners who for years have enjoyed some immunity from rising housing costs are increasingly finding themselves subjected to massive rent increases, not just here in...
  • Michigan School for the Blind to reopen as housing next year LANSING, Michigan: The historic Lansing campus where the Michigan School for the Blind operated for more than a century is on track to reopen as a housing development by early...
  

Jaypee group offers apology to homebuyers

Jaypee group offers apology to homebuyers
April 24
11:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NOIDA Uttar Pradesh: In a fresh attempt to retain control over its realty arm Jaypee Infratech, crisis-hit Jaypee group’s promoters have apologized to thousands of distressed home buyers and promised to infuse Rs 2,000 crore to complete pending apartments over the next four years.
This proposal was made to home buyers at a meeting called by Jaypee group chairman Manoj Gaur as part of efforts to seek flat owners’ support for resolving the crisis and delivering the pending 20,524 units.

Jaypee group founder Jaiprakash Gaur was also present at the meeting, which was attended by over 1,000 buyers, while around dozen flat owners boycotted the meet and staged protest at the venue – Jaypee Instutute of Information Technology – here.

Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of Jaypee group flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), is undergoing insolvency proceedings. State-owned NBCC and Suraksha group are in the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech. JAL has also submitted its plan but the same is not being considered by lenders at this stage.
To solicit the support of its homebuyers, who have now got a voting rights for approval of any resolution plan under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the Jaypee group chairman April 19 invited flat owners to discuss the proposal submitted by it.

The Jaypee group said it will put in Rs 1,500 crore in an escrow account and also attach a 100-acre land parcel worth Rs 500 crore to deliver these flats within four years.
At the outset, Manoj Gaur apologized for the delay in completing the housing projects, which he said “was beyond his control”.
“We are victims of circumstances. Jaypee Group is synonymous for creating best of the infrastructure projects in India like power plants in Baspa, Karchamwangtoo in the toughest of the terrains and Sardar Sarovar Dam, that aside Yamuna Expressway and others,” he said.

Promising to complete and hand over the remaining units, Gaur sought another chance from the homebuyers.
“We will put Rs 1,500 crore in escrow account and keep 100-acre land worth Rs 500 earmarked, won’t sell this land. In total we have around Rs 2,000 crore for this,” Jaypee Group advisor Ajeet Kumar told reporters.

Additional funds would come from home buyers as well as sale of unsold housing units worth Rs 4000 crore, he added.
“Under Section 12A of the IBC Procedure, we have submitted a proposal (to lenders) in the month of February. The highlights of the proposal are that we will put Rs 1,500 crore in an escrow account which will be monitored by a committee and the entire amount will be used for construction and completion of the houses,” he said.

Jaypee group had in April 2018 as well submitted Rs 10,000 crore plan before lenders to revive Jaypee Infratech, but the same was not accepted.
“It’s been 18 months since the case is in the Supreme Court and the NCLT, our chairman (Manoj Gaur) has apologized to the buyers. He told them that he understands their pain of not getting the homes and wants the support of the buyers for his proposal,” Kumar said.

Asked if Jaypee’s proposal was aimed at stalling the bids made by NBCC and Suraksha, Kumar said this is not the intention of the group.
“We have also made a proposal and people will decide. If they find the other two bids more favourable, they can accept that and we won’t have any objection,” he said.
After the interaction with Jaypee promoters, flat owners gave mixed response to the group’s proposal, with some terming it as a lie and fraud while others ready to give another chance to the company.

“I still feel if they are still given a chance they will complete it expeditiously. However, the quality of their work is a concern,” one buyer P.K. Arora, 79, told PTI.
“We had lost all hopes. But the history of this company has been good. Jai Prakash (the founder of the group) is a man of his words,” Arora said after emerging from the session.
Buyers said other contenders NBCC and Suraksha have promised delivery of projects in five and four years, respectively. The NBCC has assured interest on delay in 25 per cent cases, Suraksha on none, but Jaypee Group on all projects.

“We will be satisfied only when we get our homes. This assurance today is a hope at least,” said another homebuyer, Vipul Kumar.
Gaurav Vishnoi, also a flat buyer, however, said: “It’s all lies and fraud. He is just buying time for himself. The group has been doing it for years now. We have been protesting for four years now.”
“They just speak during meetings but they don’t walk their talk,” he said.

Jaypee Infratech had to deliver 32,691 units, of which 4,889 units were completed before start of insolvency proceedings. As many as 7,278 more units have been completed in last 18 months, while 20,524 units are yet to be delivered.
In 2017, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech.

The tribunal had appointed Anuj Jain as insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to manage the company’s business and invite bids from investors.
In the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha group, was rejected by lenders as it was found to be substantially lower than the company’s net worth and assets.

In October 2018, the IRP started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT direction.
The realty firm has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 9,800 crore.
JAL had submitted Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for refund to buyers and amount is lying with the NCLT. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Kalank makes Sonakshi happy Actress Sonakshi Sinha says essaying the role of Satya in Kalank has been a very fulfilling experience. The actress has been applauded for the role of Satya in Abhishek Varman’s...
  • Ash-Abhi set vacay goals Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are setting vacation goals by sharing moments of their holiday in the Maldives with their daughter Aaradhya. On April 18, they were...
  • Ranveer trolls himself Ranveer Singh knows how to laugh at himself. The actor, who is popular for his wacky fashion choices, played along with social media trollers and shared a meme comparing his...
  • No hurry for kids Singer-actor Nick Jonas and his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not looking to expand their family just yet. The 26-year-old musician was asked by Extra if he and...
  • Bipasha in marital bliss Marriage has been a fulfilling experience for actress Bipasha Basu, who will clock three years of marital bliss with actor Karan Singh Grover. She is lucky to have a husband...
  • Jaypee group offers apology to homebuyers NOIDA Uttar Pradesh: In a fresh attempt to retain control over its realty arm Jaypee Infratech, crisis-hit Jaypee group’s promoters have apologized to thousands of distressed home buyers and promised...
  • Central Florida cities among fastest growing in US ORLANDO, Florida: When it came to population growth last year, cities in central Florida grew by stadiums. Metro Orlando grew by 60,000 residents last year, almost as large as the...
  • Hawaii council passes bill to slow growth of monster houses HONOLULU: A Hawaii city council has passed a bill to restrict the size of monster houses. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported April 18 that the Honolulu City Council passed a bill...
  • Private equity firms rapidly investing in mobile home parks IOWA CITY, Iowa: Mobile home owners who for years have enjoyed some immunity from rising housing costs are increasingly finding themselves subjected to massive rent increases, not just here in...
  • Michigan School for the Blind to reopen as housing next year LANSING, Michigan: The historic Lansing campus where the Michigan School for the Blind operated for more than a century is on track to reopen as a housing development by early...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.