Jeanne Ives, Congress Candidate Commends Aimtron for its ‘Made-in-America’ commitment

Jeanne Ives, Congress Candidate Commends Aimtron for its ‘Made-in-America’ commitment
September 24
12:01 2020
Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: As America grapples withCOVID-19 pandemic rendering millions unemployed, the Aimtron Group is one exceptional American Tech conglomerate that is defying all odds and is on an expansion spree to fuel its Made-in-America dream.

Jeanne Ives, candidate for US Congress, in her recent visit commended Aimtron’s new initiatives and commitment towards a stronger America. She reiterated that it will be a joint responsibility of government and capable companies like Aimtron Systems, LLC to uplift the national economy.

“Understanding that our national security is always at the forefront of keeping Americans safe and keeping our Economy going, I certainly, appreciate the work that you do on behalf of the Defense industry. What you are doing is incredibly detailed, technical, and important work.” Ives observed commending the Vasani Family for Aimtron journey so far “…

Aimtron was started in 2009 by Mukesh Vasani, the owner and CEO of the company dedicated to design and manufacturing of PCB assemblies. Today, Aimtron Corporation has diversified into 6 different group companies. Welcoming Jeanne, Vasani said, “Aimtron is committed towards supporting local manufacturing and increasing American employment. Today, we have deployed world-class manufacturing processes and infrastructure. We are a strong family of experienced engineers who are geared-up to fulfill of our customers located across the globe. With support from government in form of favorable business policies and a conducive business environment, we are confident of achieving our objectives.”

Aimtron Corporation is one of those few organizations that have gender-neutral workplaces. The institution is purely based on merit. No wonder, Aimtron Systems, the company’s military/defense division is headed by a young woman – Ms. DhrutiVasani, the managing director.  Ms. Vasani stressed the cohesive working of government and corporations for promising futures. “We are passionate towards supporting military/defense sector of our country.”

Aimtron’s sales and marketing department is spearheaded by. Abel Castillo and Joel Petersen “At Aimtron we are driven by delivering quality in any pursuit that we venture into. May it be from understanding our customer’s requirements, to manufacturing, to delivering support, etc.  It is due to our obsession of delivering quality services, we have one of the industry’s lowest customer attrition ratios.” Petersen said,Jeanne & Vasanis

The Aimtron group of companies has a wide spectrum of offering through its subsidiaries. Aimtron Systems is dedicated to making Mission Critical devices for American military & Aerospace assemblies. Aimtron’s sister company, American Pinball, produces highly sophisticated and entertaining pinball machines. Aimtron Corporation and Aimtron Electronics manufacture printed circuit board assemblies – the heart of any electronic product. Aimtron’s R&D division is dedicated to design and engineer a wide range of advanced products. Lastly, Aimtron Foundation is a not for profit entity

Backed by a strong workforce and favorable government, we are on the mission to take Made-in-America brand globally.  The Aimtron Group does not subscribe or endorse any political ideology or candidates.

