JEE Mains 2021 – Books and Syllabus to Follow

If you are preparing for JEE Mains 2021 then it is very important to get all the right ideas about the different books that you need to refer to. You are aware that by studying the best books for JEE Main 2021, it would be possible to get admission in IITs and NITs. This would definitely help you to score good marks in the best manner.

We will try to have a look at the list of the best books for JEE Main 2021 that have been recommended by previous year’s toppers, subject experts as well as other aspirants. In order to cement the concepts, the list of JEE Main best books 2021 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics must be used. It would truly prove to be an added advantage to you when you look forward to know-how about JEE Main syllabus, including the exam pattern as well as other information. So, let us have a look at the list of best books for JEE Main 2021 that would help in scoring good marks in the exam.

Best Books for JEE Main 2021 Maths

Students consider Mathematics to be the toughest of all subjects. This is due to the inclusion of comprehensive problems on prescribed topics. So, it all requires a lot of practice as well as deep understanding of the different concepts. So, here we will have a look at the lists of the best books for JEE Main 2021 Mathematics:

S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1. Objective Mathematics by RD Sharma Basics of every topic 2. Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney Trigonometry 3. The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney Coordinate Geometry 4. Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications Algebra 5. Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) For solving problems 6. Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 7. Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications) Calculus 8. Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH For explanation of topics

Best books for JEE Main 2021 Physics

It should be noted that there are both theoretical questions as well as practical problems in Physics. The list of the best books for JEE Main 2021 Physics has been listed below:

S. No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker Concepts of all the topics 2. Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Provides explanation, theory of all topics 3. Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Provides explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems Optics & Modern Physics Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2) Electricity & Magnetism Waves & Thermodynamics 4. Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Provides quality problems on all topics 5. Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushantiwari Helps to practice problems and study detailed solutions.

Best Books for JEE Main 2021 Chemistry

Chemistry is considered to be the easiest section of JEE Main exam. The reason behind this is due to less calculation, less formulae, and so on. But you should note that this is a subject that mostly revolves around concepts and theories. You should, therefore, try to concentrate on NCERT books. Below are the lists of the best books for JEE Main 2021 Chemistry:

S.No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1. NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII ) Most of the questions are found to be asked directly from NCERT textbook. 2. Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon Provides good explanation of topics 3. Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee To practice and solve Physical Chemistry Numericals 4. Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur Provides good explanation as well as set of quality problems 5. Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee Proves to be a good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry 6. Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd Good for practicing.

JEE Main Syllabus 2021

Here, we will try to have a look at the JEE Main Syllabus 2021

Mathematics Physics Chemistry Sets, relations and functions Physics and measurements Some basic concepts of chemistry Complex numbers and quadratic equations Kinematics States of matter Matrices and determinants Laws of motion Atomic structure Permutations and combinations Work, energy and power Chemical bonding and molecular structure Mathematical induction Rotational motion Chemical thermodynamics Binomial theorem and its simple applications Gravitation Solutions Sequences and series Properties of solids and liquids Equilibrium Limit, continuity and differentiability Thermodynamics Redox reactions and electrochemistry Integral calculus Kinetic theory of gases Chemical kinetics Differential equations Oscillations and waves Surface chemistry Coordinate geometry Electrostatics Classification of elements and periodicity in properties Three-dimensional geometry Current electricity General principles and process of isolation of metals Vector algebra Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Hydrogen Statistics and probability Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents S – block elements – alkali and alkaline earth metal, P – block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements, D and f block elements Trigonometry Optics, Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry Dual nature of matter and radiation Mathematical reasoning Atoms and nuclei, Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry Electronic devices Communication systems Experimental skills Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life, Principles related to chemistry

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Is NCERT enough for JEE Main?

Answer: You should note that JEE Main is a national level entrance test. So, if you are going to refer only NCERT books, it will never be enough. But at the same time, you should try not to avoid the NCERT books especially when it comes to Chemistry.

Question: Is there any specific book that is available for all subjects JEE Main preparation?

Answer: You should try to refer topic-specific books and not one book for it that would help you to score good marks.

Comments

comments