India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

JEE Mains 2021 – Books and Syllabus to Follow

JEE Mains 2021 – Books and Syllabus to Follow
February 10
12:39 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

If you are preparing for JEE Mains 2021 then it is very important to get all the right ideas about the different books that you need to refer to. You are aware that by studying the best books for JEE Main 2021, it would be possible to get admission in IITs and NITs. This would definitely help you to score good marks in the best manner.

We will try to have a look at the list of the best books for JEE Main 2021 that have been recommended by previous year’s toppers, subject experts as well as other aspirants. In order to cement the concepts, the list of JEE Main best books 2021 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics must be used. It would truly prove to be an added advantage to you when you look forward to know-how about JEE Main syllabus, including the exam pattern as well as other information. So, let us have a look at the list of best books for JEE Main 2021 that would help in scoring good marks in the exam.

Best Books for JEE Main 2021 Maths

Students consider Mathematics to be the toughest of all subjects. This is due to the inclusion of comprehensive problems on prescribed topics. So, it all requires a lot of practice as well as deep understanding of the different concepts. So, here we will have a look at the lists of the best books for JEE Main 2021 Mathematics:

S.NoName of the book and authorBook will be best for
1.Objective Mathematics by RD SharmaBasics of every topic
2.Plane Trigonometry by S L LoneyTrigonometry
3.The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L LoneyCoordinate Geometry
4.Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant PublicationsAlgebra
5.Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)For solving problems
6.Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)Calculus

 

 

7.Integral Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications)Calculus
8.Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMHFor explanation of topics

Best books for JEE Main 2021 Physics

It should be noted that there are both theoretical questions as well as practical problems in Physics. The list of the best books for JEE Main 2021 Physics has been listed below:

S. NoName of the book and authorBook will be best for
1Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walkerConcepts of all the topics
2.Understanding physics by Freedman and YoungProvides explanation, theory of all topics
3.Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books forProvides explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems
Optics & Modern Physics
Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)
Electricity & Magnetism
Waves & Thermodynamics
4.Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C VermaProvides quality problems on all topics
5.Problems and solution of physics by Shashi bhushantiwariHelps to practice problems and study detailed solutions.

Best Books for JEE Main 2021 Chemistry

Chemistry is considered to be the easiest section of JEE Main exam. The reason behind this is due to less calculation, less formulae, and so on. But you should note that this is a subject that mostly revolves around concepts and theories. You should, therefore, try to concentrate on NCERT books. Below are the lists of the best books for JEE Main 2021 Chemistry:

S.NoName of the book and authorBook will be best for
1.NCERT Textbooks (for Class XI and XII )Most of the questions are found to be asked directly from NCERT textbook.
2.Organic Chemistry by O P TandonProvides good explanation of topics
3.Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. MukherjeeTo practice and solve Physical Chemistry Numericals
4.Concept of Physical Chemistry by P BahadurProvides good explanation as well as set of quality problems
5.Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D LeeProves to be a good reference book on Inorganic Chemistry
6.Organic Chemistry by Morrison & BoydGood for practicing.

JEE Main Syllabus 2021

Here, we will try to have a look at the JEE Main Syllabus 2021

MathematicsPhysicsChemistry
Sets, relations and functionsPhysics and measurementsSome basic concepts of chemistry
Complex numbers and quadratic equationsKinematicsStates of matter
Matrices and determinantsLaws of motionAtomic structure
Permutations and combinationsWork, energy and powerChemical bonding and molecular structure
Mathematical inductionRotational motionChemical thermodynamics
Binomial theorem and its simple applicationsGravitationSolutions
Sequences and seriesProperties of solids and liquidsEquilibrium
Limit, continuity and differentiabilityThermodynamicsRedox reactions and electrochemistry
Integral calculusKinetic theory of gasesChemical kinetics
Differential equationsOscillations and wavesSurface chemistry
Coordinate geometryElectrostaticsClassification of elements and periodicity in properties
Three-dimensional geometryCurrent electricityGeneral principles and process of isolation of metals
Vector algebraMagnetic effects of current and magnetismHydrogen
Statistics and probabilityElectromagnetic induction and alternating currentsS – block elements – alkali and alkaline earth metal,
P – block elements, group 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 elements,
D and f block elements
TrigonometryOptics,Coordination compounds , Environmental chemistry
Dual nature of matter and radiation
Mathematical reasoningAtoms and nuclei,Purification and characteristics of organic compounds, Some basic principles of organic chemistry
Electronic devices
Communication systemsExperimental skillsHydrocarbons,
Organic compounds containing halogens, oxygen and nitrogen
Polymers, Biomolecules, Chemistry in everyday life,
Principles related to chemistry

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Is NCERT enough for JEE Main?
Answer: You should note that JEE Main is a national level entrance test. So, if you are going to refer only NCERT books, it will never be enough. But at the same time, you should try not to avoid the NCERT books especially when it comes to Chemistry.

Question: Is there any specific book that is available for all subjects JEE Main preparation?
Answer: You should try to refer topic-specific books and not one book for it that would help you to score good marks.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    JEE Mains 2021 - Books and ... - https://t.co/CUlUEkTDma Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BooksAndSyllabus #BooksToStudyForJEE #DoubtnuUpdates #DoubtnutApp #JEEMains #JEEMains2021 #JEEMains2021ReferenceBooks #JEEMainsSyllabus #JEEMainsUpdates #JEEReferenceBooks
    h J R

    - February 10, 2021, 7:09 am

    R-Day Violence: Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police Special Cell to ... - https://t.co/fJoW3piM5Y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #7dayPoliceCustody #DeepSIdhu #DeepSIdhuArrested #FarmLaws #India #IntelligenceBureauIB #Political #RDayViolence #RepublicDayViolence
    h J R

    - February 10, 2021, 6:47 am

    5 ways to prepare for safe ... - https://t.co/f9B03Ln2XY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AgileCertification #CertificationIndia #GovtExams #GovtJobs #PrepareForExams #SafeAgileCertification #SAFeAgileErtificationTraining #SAFeCertified #Safecertificationtraining
    h J R

    - February 10, 2021, 6:30 am

    Know How Much Personal Loan You Can ... - https://t.co/zX6EPsc6Zx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BadCreditLoan #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FullertonIndiaPersonalLoanInterest #FullertonIndiaPersonalLoanReviews #FullertonLoan #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - February 10, 2021, 6:08 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.