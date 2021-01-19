India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne Johnson, other stars mark Martin Luther King Jr. day

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne Johnson, other stars mark Martin Luther King Jr. day
January 19
11:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Venessa Hudgens, Dwayne Johnson among many others on Monday (local time) honoured United States’ most famous civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., over social media on the annual holiday Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The ‘Friends’ star took to Instagram and shared pictures of King Jr. and paid tribute to him in a note. She noted, “Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love.” — #MLK, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community.”

The ‘Murder Mystery’ actor further noted, “Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today… thinking about all the work he started, and all that is left to do (red heart emoticon).” Vanessa Hudgens uploaded a photo of the leader and added his quote, ‘If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.’

Jeniffer‘Morning Show’ star Reese Witherspoon shared a video of King.

Witherspoon added in the caption on an Instagram post: “As we reflect on #MartinLutherKing’s unforgettable activism and heroism, I hope his memory brings inspiration that ignites our leaders on all sides to come together and bring peace to our nation. Let us not forget, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Dwayne Johnson, too, posted a quote by King on Instagram. He shared, “…all labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance…”~ MLK.” He added, “Love this powerful quote. People will always remember how you made them feel and the impact you had on their lives.” Reality tv star Kris Jenner shared a note on her Instagram page that read, ‘#MLKDAY #MLK #Love’ as she added a red heart.

The post had a quote from King Jr in red, ‘I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.’

Scores of actors including Salma Hayek, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Katie Holmes, Demi Moore took to their social media handles to mark the day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., which falls on January 15. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Garima Verma named digital director for ... - https://t.co/MfdJ99eoOS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #FIA #GarimaVerma #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 10:20 am

    How can you treat diabetes the ... - https://t.co/EKfeihAo6M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #AyurvedicMedicine #AyurvedicMedicines #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #DiabetesAyurveda
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:36 am

    #BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus as India ... - https://t.co/TcmIOu9aGh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #BorderGavaskarTrophyWin #CricketFans #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JayShah #MayankAgarwal
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:30 am

    Team India's energy, passion was ... - https://t.co/bOcfPugTgC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan #RishabhPant #SpidermanSpiderman
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:27 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.