Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jennifer Aniston talks of a future with kids

Jennifer Aniston talks of a future with kids
February 13
16:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is more than convinced that her future is full of children.

Aniston was talking to her close friend and actress Sandra Bullock in a new Interview magazine chat where she noted that although she has no children of her own at the moment, she can certainly see loads of children in years to come, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked,” Jennifer tells Sandra of her ideal future. “That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

Aniston, the daughter of actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston, doesn’t really see herself becoming a mother, she likes daydreaming about her future fantasy.

“I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think, ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,’ ” she said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Jennifer Aniston talks of a future with kids - https://t.co/cDM4BQknuo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/HuzDLPwVeO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:52 am

Man on #Bangkok-Delhi flight suspected of coronavirus ... - https://t.co/V2ZrZ1rPDS Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wpUnKoFGY2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:51 am

Noida Metro: Now book Aqua Line coaches for ... - https://t.co/uDErYFCUiC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/CbRrJRAvV4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:50 am

Sophie Turner expecting 1st baby with Joe Jonas - https://t.co/5xJK0PEMYU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ouo1uX3qKh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 13, 2020, 10:48 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.