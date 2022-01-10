India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Jeremy Strong takes home Golden Globe for his powerful performance in ‘Succession’

Jeremy Strong takes home Golden Globe for his powerful performance in ‘Succession’
January 10
10:24 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: ‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series for his performance as Kendall in the HBO series.

The actor was competing against Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Billy Porter (Pose), and Omar Sy (Lupin).
In ‘Succession’, Strong plays Kendall Roy, one of the Roy siblings, Roman, Shiv, Connor, who all fight to take over their father’s conglomerate, Waystar Royco.

In the first season, Kendall’s attempt to make this happen fails and he is left in a state of shock from a dramatic event that has made him the subject of his father’s manipulation. However, in season 3, the rebellious son gets closer to his goal.

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

‘Succession’ was created by Jesse Armstrong and won a Golden Globe for Best Drama TV series in 2020. Brian Cox, who plays the overbearing patriarch of the family, Logan Roy, also won the award for his performance that same year.

This year, Jeremy’s co-stars Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin have also received Golden Globe nominations for their portrayals of Shiv and Roman in the Best Supporting Actress and Actor categories.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentGolden GlobeGolden Globe AwardsGolden Globe for Best Drama TV seriesHBOHBO MaxHollywoodJeremy StrongKendallmovies
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 07th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.