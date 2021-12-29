Jesse White extends driver’s license ID Card expiration dates

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White extended the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months – from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. White noted this will be the final extension.

“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” said White. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities.”

Public Act 102-678 authorizes the Secretary of State’s office to extend driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022.

Throughout the pandemic, White’s office has launched a diversified effort to address the heavy customer demand at facilities caused by the ongoing pandemic by requiring appointments at select facilities and expanding online services. These efforts include:

Requiring appointments at select Driver Services facilities for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. Customers may visit ilsos.gov for a list of participating facilities, as well as to schedule an appointment. New appointment slots will be available each day at ilsos.gov.

Expanding remote renewal for driver’s license and ID card holders. Since fall, the office has been mailing letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail. The office estimates that this will eliminate the need for approximately 1 million people to visit a facility.

Urging the public to consider using online services at ilsos.gov instead of visiting a facility for transactions such as purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including REAL IDs, for those who are eligible.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

