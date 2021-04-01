Jesse White urging residents to conduct business online

India Post News Paper

April 01
12:39 2021
Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White issued a reminder urging the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com to conduct transactions online when possible instead of visiting a Driver Services facility. Over the last nine months, more than 3.8 million transactions have been conducted online, an increase of 75%.

In addition, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates an additional two months. All expired driver’s licenses and ID cards, as well as those expiring over the next four months, are now valid until Aug. 1, 2021. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

 “Renew online and avoid waiting in line,” said White. “More Illinoisans have taken advantage of our office’s online services, and we are encouraging others to do the same. For those who must visit a facility, we ask they be patient as we are experiencing a high volume of customers.”

Some online transactions include:

  • Purchasing license plate stickers and
  • Renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards for those who qualify.
  • To renew license plate stickers online:

Residents will need a registration ID and PIN, which are located on the renewal notice and registration card – which most people keep in their vehicle’s glove compartment.

Vehicle owners may then visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “License Plates Renewal” under Online Services.

In addition, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to take a written or road test. Those who qualify for online renewal will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date.

Customers may check their eligibility status for online driver’s license and ID card renewal by:

Visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com and clicking on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page. Then click on “Check your eligibility now” where they will be prompted to enter their driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of their social security number.

 

