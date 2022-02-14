India Post News Paper

Jio joins SES to deliver affordable satellite-based Internet across India
February 14
10:57 2022
MUMBAI: As Elon Musk-owned Starlink struggles to enter the Indian market, Jio Platforms Ltd and global satellite-based content connectivity solutions provider SES on Monday announced a joint venture to deliver affordable broadband services in the country via satellite technology.

Jio has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, with a total contract value of $100 million.

Called ‘Jio Space Technology Limited’, the venture will use multi-orbit space networks that is a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions.

JPL and the Luxembourg-based SES will own 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity stake in the joint venture, respectively.

“While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and FTTH business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multi-gigabit broadband,” said Akash Ambani, Director of Jio.

With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new ‘Digital India’, he added.

The venture will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES and will leverage Jio’s position and sales reach in India to unlock this market opportunity.

The joint venture will develop extensive gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country.

It will leverage SES-12, SES’s high-throughput GEO satellite serving India, and ‘O3b mPOWER’, SES’s next-generation MEO constellation, to complement Jio’s terrestrial network, increasing access to digital services and applications.

“This joint venture with JPL is a great example of how SES can complement even the most extensive terrestrial networks to deliver high-quality connectivity, and positively affect the lives of hundreds of millions of people,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES.

The pact also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Gati Shakti: National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity‘ initiative to provide integrated and seamless connectivity by implementing diverse infrastructure.

 

Tags
EconomyElon MuskGlobal Satellite Based ContentJio PlatformsJio Space Technology LimitedMukesh AmbaniSatellite Based InteretSESStarlinkTechbiz
