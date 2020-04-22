Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

JioMart, WhatsApp to enable 3 cr kirana shops to transact with every customer: Mukesh Ambani

JioMart, WhatsApp to enable 3 cr kirana shops to transact with every customer: Mukesh Ambani
April 22
15:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said on Wednesday that in the very near future, JioMart – Jios digital new commerce platform, and Whatsapp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood.

“This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops,” Ambani said in a video message as he announced the Facebook partnership with Jio. He added that at the same time small Kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities using digital technologies.

Ambani said, “The combined power of Jio’s world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people, will offer innovative new solutions to each one of you.

“And in the days to come, this winning recipe will be extended to serve other key stakeholders of Indian society…our Kisans, our small and medium enterprises, our students and teachers, our healthcare providers, and above all, our women and youth, who form the foundation of a New India,” he added.

“Our visionary and most respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has set two ambitious goals in his ‘Digital India’ Mission — ‘Ease of Living’ for all Indians, especially for common Indians; and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ for all entrepreneurs, especially for small entrepreneurs.

“Today I assure you that the synergy between Jio and FaceBook will help realise these two goals,” Ambani added.

“All of us at Reliance and Jio are delighted to welcome Facebook Inc. as our long-term and esteemed partner. At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and I share for the all-round digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians. Together, our two companies will accelerate India’s digital economy,” Ambani added.

“Our partnership will be a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading digital society,” he said.

Over the past few years, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have become household names in India.

“WhatsApp, in particular, has entered our people’s daily vocabulary in all the 23 official languages of India. WhatsApp is not just a digital application. It has become aapka, aur hum sabka, pyara dost,” Ambani added that WhatsApp is “A friend who brings together families, friends, businesses, information-seekers and providers”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

  • YES (80%, 43 Votes)
  • NO (20%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 54

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Rising #CO2 emissions may directly harm our ability to think - https://t.co/sKIY1KhJ6b Get your news featured use… https://t.co/gOKvRczTd6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 22, 2020, 9:35 am

#Facebook-Jio deal brings cheers ... - https://t.co/Wt69uwJ9Ft Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/AownevuPHz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 22, 2020, 9:33 am

#JioMart, #Whatsapp to ... - https://t.co/RTbHVPtb7m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/OXxZZqk3du
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 22, 2020, 9:30 am

Lockdown violators greeted with '#Aarti', '#Prasad' ... - https://t.co/TrYi1JnBOs Get your news featured use… https://t.co/iryC5qK4jI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 22, 2020, 9:28 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.