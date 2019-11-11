Something went wrong with the connection!

J&K admin to campaign for raising awareness on fundamentals duties from Nov 26

November 11
16:33 2019
JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to begin a campaign focusing on creating awareness on the fundamentals duties -a very important feature of the Constitution – from November 25, an official said on Monday.

The campaign shall begin on November 26 and continue till April 14, 2020, he said.

The department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs has been designated as nodal department with its secretary as the nodal officer for coordinating activities with all those dealing with the campaign, the official said. PTI

