J&K cyber cell approaches Google India in fake application form probe

SRINAGAR: The cyber crime cell of J&K police has approached Google India after it lodged an FIR against a fake online application form which sought personal details from Kashmiris stranded in different parts of the country.

“An FIR in this fake online application form was registered yesterday and we have approached Google India to find out the details of those behind such a mischief which has added to the worries and concerns of the public which is already battling the pandemic”, a senior police officer told IANS.

The fake application form was purportedly put up online by a government representative after which it went viral. The information department had to issue a statement on its twitter handle saying that the form had not been uploaded by the government.

Superintendent of police (SP) cyber crime, T-shirt Ashraf has said the matter was serious since the Google forms which is an online service available for research and educational purposes has been misused for circulating a fake information that affects scores of families whose members are in different parts of the country.

Officials also argue that since personal details of each such individual, who is outside the J&K, were sought through circulation of the application form on a widely trusted service like the Google forms, the matter cannot be dismissed as a prank of any ordinary rumour monger.

Officials said Google India executives have sought some time to respond to the queries sought by the J&K police saying that its staff is presently working from home and not attending their offices.

Meanwhile, officials here said the government is in touch through its nodal offices and other representatives with locals outside J&K and also advised such people and their families to contact the designated offices in case of any emergency.

