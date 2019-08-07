J&K guv reviews law & order situation in ‘state’

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday reviewed the law and order scenario in the state and was informed that the overall situation was satisfactory.

In a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the governor reviewed the law and order situation following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

He said emergency services in hospitals were functioning, people were seen in markets buying daily provisions and electricity and water supply was also satisfactory.

There is sufficient availability of essential supplies, the spokesperson said.

The governor was informed that the overall situation in the state was satisfactory, with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere, he said.

The governor directed deputy commissioners of districts in the valley to depute their staff to visit different localities, take stock of requirements of people and address them swiftly.

He reiterated his concern for ensuring safety of general public and advised his administration to give due consideration to genuine needs of the people.

The governor also said that if tourists and other people in Kashmir feel any kind of distress they should contact the nearest police station or go to the magistrate of the area.

He issued directions to extend every possible help to tourists and people in case of need, the spokesperson said.

Advisors to governor K Vijay Kumar, K Skandan, Farooq Khan and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, participated in the meeting, he said.

Advisor K K Sharma has been deputed by the governor to take stock of situation in Jammu region, he said. PTI

