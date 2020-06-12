India Post News Paper

J&K Lt Guv hands over Rs 20L ex-gratia to Ajay Bharti’s family

June 12
11:35 2020
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor, G.C. Murmu, on Thursday handed over an ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the family members of Sarpanch Ajay Bharti, who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag district on Monday.

While paying homage to Bharti, Murmu observed that the supreme sacrifice made by him would always be remembered and the perpetrators of the dastardly act would realise their follies and desist from committing crimes against humanity, a statement issued by the government said.

“The relief amounting to Rs 20 lakh includes Rs 5 lakh from SRE, Rs 1 lakh as ex-gratia from the government, Rs 4 lakh from Lt Governor Relief Fund, and Rs 10 lakh out of the Panchayat Welfare Fund,” the statement said.

Ajay Pandita Bharti, a resident of Panchayat Halqa Lukhbawan in Anantnag district, was killed after terrorists shot at him from close range on Monday. The body was taken to Jammu where his final rites were performed. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and parents.

