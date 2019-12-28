Something went wrong with the connection!

J&K people have welcomed Union Territory status: Ram Madhav

December 28
11:28 2019
JAMMU: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the formation of the new union territory as the whole region has remained peaceful following the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the formation of Union Territory. I have met several delegations, youths and locals in Srinagar and Jammu. Everyone is looking forward to a bright future,” Madhav told reporters here. “After the government’s historic decision, the region has remained peaceful. No casualties have been reported over the past 5 months. Moreover, the areas of the valley, where stone-pelting incidents are reported on regular basis, have remained peaceful,” he added.

He praised Jammu and Kashmir’s police and administration for maintaining law and order in the Union Territory. “The credit also goes to the public for the peaceful situation,” the BJP leader said. He appreciated the local administration for conducting Class X and Class XII exams on time. “About 99 per cent students appeared in the exams. This shows that the public wants the Union Territory to develop in the right direction,” said Madhav.

The saffron party’s leader said that the political activity in Jammu and Kashmir is getting back to normalcy and that only 30 to 32 prominent leaders were under “preventive detention” in the Union Territory.

He assured the people that these leaders would be released “in phased manner”. He also said that the ruling BJP may consider granting full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir “as soon as the situation permits”.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, he said that the nationwide protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act are nothing but a “political and communal conspiracy”. IANS

