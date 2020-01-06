Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

JKYC holds anti-Pak protest over killing of Sikh youth, attack on Gurdwara

JKYC holds anti-Pak protest over killing of Sikh youth, attack on Gurdwara
January 06
15:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress on Monday staged a demonstration here to condemn the killing of a 25-year-old Sikh man in Peshawar and vandalisation of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib along with stone-pelting at pilgrims in Pakistan’s Punjab.

Carrying Congress flags, hundreds of party activists held protest demonstration against incidents of persecution of Sikhs in Pakistan. The protestors also burnt effigies of Pakistani leaders.
Raising anti-Pakistan slogans, they demanded protection of minorities in Pakistan.

“We are angry and sad over what happened in Nankana sahib. They attacked Gurdwara and Sikhs. One Sikh youth was killed in Pakistan. we condemn it,” J&K Youth Congress’ vice president Aijaz Choudhary told reporters here. On one hand, Pakistan is professing to open Gurdwaras for Sikh pilgrims but on the other, they are attacking Gurdwaras and killing Sikhs, he said.

Those involved in such crimes should be punished, he said, adding that Pakistan must protect Sikhs and minorities living there. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to ... - https://t.co/M0pN8eIikP Get your news fea… https://t.co/faDbd5BiSl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 11:15 am

Trump rules out US troop withdrawal from Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions - https://t.co/bminj24hnA Get your n… https://t.co/dvP6mrJsYt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 11:11 am

RT @RudawEnglish: #BREAKING: Iraq's parliament approves draft bill that expels American soldiers from the country permanently. https://t.co
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 11:03 am

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and others from film industry speak up on JNU violence -… https://t.co/TGTm5T9Ifg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 10:57 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.