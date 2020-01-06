Something went wrong with the connection!

JNU violence: Protest continues at Gateway of India in Mumbai

JNU violence: Protest continues at Gateway of India in Mumbai
January 06
11:13 2020
MUMBAI: More students from various colleges in Mumbai joined the protest at the Gateway of India here on Monday morning to condemn the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. The students shouted slogans condemning the violence.

Earlier, as the protest began on Sunday midnight, a group of students held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the JNU students. Youngsters, mostly students from different colleges in Mumbai, assembled on pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence.

It was an “impromptu assembly at a short notice”, a student said. Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers’ Association over the issue of violence on the campus, and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident. PTI

