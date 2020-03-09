Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Joe Biden gets Kamala Harris’ endorsement

Joe Biden gets Kamala Harris’ endorsement
March 09
11:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: California Senator Kamala Harris on Sunday endorsed current front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic party’s US presidential candidate, saying the country and the people “need him now more than ever”.

“@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States,” she said in a tweet, along with a recorded video message of support.

“We need a leader who really does care about the people, and can therefore unify the people,” she added in the message.

She also announced that she would be campaigning with Biden in Detroit on Monday.

Biden later thanked her. “Kamala – You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind… from our family: thank you,” he said in a tweet.

Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican African descent, had performed well in debates but announced in December that she was pulling out, even ad before the party polls began.

Biden, 77, became the the Democratic front runner to take on Donald Trump in November, surging ahead in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries last week, where he won 10 of the 14 states that voted. Senator Bernie Sanders is the runner-up.

Three moderate candidates – Senator Amy Klobuchar, former small-town Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg – have quit the race after poor performance in the party polls and endorsed Biden.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who could not even win her home state Massachusetts in Super Tuesday, also dropped out this week but has not endorsed either Biden or Sanders.

Another billionaire, Tom Steyer, who has also dropped out but not formally endorsed Biden. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Anti-India US diplomat Raphel, convicted felon Fai back in business - https://t.co/1q0CkXDQfk Get your news featur… https://t.co/LIw35G5kOx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:24 am

COVID-19 count reaches 43 in India - https://t.co/FfQwCfV7i8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #COVID19CountReaches43InIndia
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:20 am

PM tweets on Padma quiz, winner to witness awards ceremony - https://t.co/Cjn7Wkjr6g Get your news featured use… https://t.co/UbMt7V3Na3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:18 am

Hockey India now a World Masters Hockey member - https://t.co/Hxo7yIoDvQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5rIlL5HlRD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 9, 2020, 11:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.