John Cena pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

May 08
16:08 2020
LOS ANGELES: WWE champion-turned-Hollywood star John Cena has paid a tribute to late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on social media.
Cena’s tribute was a photograph of a smiling Rishi Kapoor. He did not caption it but fans have left comments on it.
One wrote: “Legend posting about legend.”

Another wrote: “Legend never dies #RipRishiKapoor.”
This is not the first time that Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. During “Bigg Boss 13”, he had taken to Instagram to post a picture of season contestant, model Asim Riaz.
Back then, too, Cena did not caption the picture.

Prior to that, he had shared a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son and later dedicated a post on his Instagram for the actress. IANS

