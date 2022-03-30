India Post News Paper

John Travolta adopts dog from Betty White Oscars Tribute

March 30
2022
WASHINGTON: The rescued dog featured in the 94th Academy Awards tribute to legendary actor Betty White is no more homeless.

Actor John Travolta and his 11-year-old son Ben have adopted the pup named Mac N Cheese after meeting her at the Oscars on Sunday night, and Jamie Lee Curtis helped facilitate the whole thing, People reported.
Travolta shared the news on his Instagram. He dropped a photo of Ben holding Mac N Cheese, in which the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star can be seen smiling behind his son and the dog.

“Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” Travolta wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Curtis stepped onto the award show stage of the Dolby Theatre with he pup –Mac N Cheese — during the in memoriam segment where she gave a few words about Betty White and highlighted her work for the rescue animal community.

Curtis thanked Travolta for adopting the dog with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars, I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984. I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac and cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar,” she wrote.

Curtis added, “I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac and cheese and are taking her home today. It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White.”

Betty White died on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

