Journalist Prakash Swamy honored on PM Modi’s birthday

CHICAGO: The 70th birthday celebrations of PM Narendra Modi organized recently by Muslim Rashtriya Manch at TN Rajarathinam Auditorium, Adyar in Chennai honored three eminent personalities with Narendra Modi Lifetime Achievement awards, and PM Swamy, a journalist and freelance writer for India Post was one of them.

The event marked the Distribution of provision bags to 250 people, giving away Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana medical insurance policies to 50 needy persons and honoring three eminent personalities with Narendra Modi Lifetime Achievement awards celebrations

MN Raja, vice president of Tamil Nadu BJP, Dolphin Sridharan, State Secretary of BJP and Paul Kanakaraj, president of Advocates wing of the party presented the Modi Lifetime Achievement Awards to veteran Tamil actor Radha Ravi, senior journalist Prakash M Swamy and broadcast journalist Jaya Krishnan of Win TV.

Prakash Swamy, a journalist, served as UN Correspondent for 20 years before moving back to India. He served as a core committee member of Madison Square Garden Prime Minister Modi reception committee to welcome Modi to New York in 2014. He was also assigned to help conduct AR Rahman’s concert at the UN on behalf of India in the year 2016.

Addressing the gathering, Radha Ravi said most of the Muslims in India support Modi for his far-reaching progressive measures. Tamil Nadu will witness a Modi wave in the 2021 Assembly elections. He regretted that some film personalities stir up unnecessary issues to be in the limelight knowing very well that there is no support from the masses for their cause.

Dolphin Sridharan and MN Raja congratulated the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, for organizing events to promote the welfare schemes of Modi among the masses in Tamil Nadu.

Ms. Fathima Ali, State President of Muslim Rashtriya Manch in her welcome address said several Muslim youth have been attracted by Modi and are joining the organization in large numbers. She said the awardees were chosen for their contribution to nationalism and promoting unity in diversity in their chosen field.

