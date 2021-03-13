India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Judge allows US city of Austin to defy Texas order to lift mask mandate

Judge allows US city of Austin to defy Texas order to lift mask mandate
March 13
10:14 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US Judge Lora Livingston has allowed the Texas city of Austin to defy Governor Greg Abbott’s order that terminated the statewide mask mandate, Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement.

“Austin’s mask rules will remain in effect for the next two weeks,” Adler said on Friday. “We return to court on March 26. No matter what happens then, we will continue to be guided by doctors and data. Masking works.”

Earlier on Friday, Judge Livingston did not approve Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton‘s request for a temporary restraining order on Austin’s mask mandate. The judge scheduled a second court hearing on March 26 to further address the matter because the city of Austin did not have adequate time to prepare for the legal challenge.

Paxton filed a lawsuit against the city of Austin after Mayor Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown refused to comply with Abbott’s executive order to lift the mask mandate by Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott’s executive order also allowed all businesses in Texas to operate at 100 percent without any coronavirus-related health measures. However, the governor’s order includes a provision that would require public-health measures to be reinstated if the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas counties reach dangerous levels that threaten hospital space. (ANI/Sputnik) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Biden spokesperson defends statement ... - https://t.co/pcLx9cOzVw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:14 pm

US Defence Secy to visit India to discuss ... - https://t.co/0oaE2rTw7y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 1:10 pm

#Rajdarbar Realty Group ... - https://t.co/z1QPXAEjRg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FindHomesNearby #IndianRealEstate #RajadarbarRealtyUpdates #RajdarbarRealty #RajdarbarRealtyGroupProjects #RealEstateUpdates #RealEstate #RealtyGroupProjects #Tier2Development
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 12:50 pm

@timesofindia: Leaders of Quad discussed 'challenge' posed by China: US national security advisor https://t.co/swcYRuvWZs via @TOIWorld
h J R

- March 13, 2021, 9:12 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.