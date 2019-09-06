Something went wrong with the connection!

Judges reject challenge to UK parliament suspension

Judges reject challenge to UK parliament suspension
September 06
16:38 2019
LONDON: The High Court in London Friday rejected a legal challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to order the suspension of parliament from next week. The “claim is dismissed”, Ian Burnett, the most senior judge in England and Wales, told the court after the challenge was supported by former Prime Minister John Major.

But the court granted permission for the case to go to the Supreme Court for an appeal to be heard September 17. The case was brought by Gina Miller, a leading campaigner who previously won a Supreme Court bid to force the government to seek parliamentary approval before triggering the two-year negotiating process with the EU.

“My legal team and I will not give up the fight for democracy,” Miller said outside the court after the hearing. “We stand for everyone. We stand for future generations… To give up now would be a dereliction of our duty,” she said. AFP

