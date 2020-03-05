Judhajit Senmazumdar awarded prestigious ‘Hind Rattan Award’

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: On the eve of the Republic day our FOG Bengal Chair and very own local Bengali and OFBJP community leader Judhajit Senmazumdar had been awarded as prestigious “Hind Rattan Award” at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Delhi.

He had been awarded for his immense contribution in technology innovation to help under privileged section globally. Judhajit is a well known technology and community leader, who has his passion on AI and other advanced technologies along with helping under privileged communities worldwide.

It was an extremely well attended event with ambassadors from different nations like UAE, Uzbekistan, Sweden etc were there along with Ex speaker Meira Kumar, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan – President of Arab experts Union and President of Arab Parliament from UAE and also quite a few member of parliaments and upper houses.

The Hind Rattan (Hindi phrase translated to English as “Jewel of India”) is one of the highest Indian diasporic awards granted annually to non-resident persons of Indian origin (NRIs) by the NRI Welfare Society of India. The award is granted at the Society’s annual congress on the eve of India’s Republic Day, in conjunction with national Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

The award ceremony is attended by senior members of the Government of India and of the Supreme Court of India.

The number of awardees varies each year, but is generally about 25 to 30. Award selections are made among the Society leadership and awardees are invited to attend the conference in New Delhi to accept their awards. Former President of India ( Shri Pranab Mukharjee, Smt. Pratibha Devi Patil) former Prime Ministers of India ( Sri HD Devegowda, Dr. Manmohan Singh) and other eminent dignitaries were invited to give this award.

Usually awarding organizations bare all the cost incurred to the awardee, but this award does not cover any cost. On the contrary, awardees are expected to arrange their travel and pay a delegation fee (USD 2100 for attending the prize ceremony and USD 4100 for attending the full event) to an event organizing company, Hospitality International Inc, which works in collaboration with the NRI Welfare Society. However, there are exceptions to this rule as well, and it is not mandatory to pay the full fee as mentioned above.

NRI Welfare Society of India

The NRI Welfare Society of India, with chapters in various countries, was founded in 1981 by Harbhajan Singh (died 2006), member of the Press Council of India (1982-1988), editor of the English fortnightly The Indian Observer, president of the All India Small & Medium Newspapers Federation, and recipient of the 2000 UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Gold Medal.[3] The NRI Welfare Society of India serves to link members of the Indian diaspora with the Government of India.

