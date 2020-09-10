India Post News Paper

Judith Ravin is new U.S. Consul General for South India

September 10
18:36 2020
Prakash M Swamy

CHENNAI: Ms. Judith Ravin has assumed the post of Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai as of Sept 6.2020

 “It is my great privilege to represent the United States in South India, especially at this historically difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ravin.  “I look forward to advancing the shared goals of the United States and India in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.” 

Before her arrival in Chennai Ravin served as the Public Affairs Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru.  Prior to that, she worked in Washington, D.C., as the International Relations Officer General in the Office of the Haiti Special Coordinator.  

Other diplomatic posts include Islamabad, Pakistan; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Khartoum, Sudan; Yaoundé, Cameroon; and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.   

Ravin did her undergraduate work at universities in France and Spain in addition to the United States.  She holds a master’s degree in Romance Languages and Literatures from Harvard University.  She speaks fluent Spanish and French. 

Before joining the U.S. Department of State in 2003, Ms. Ravin worked for several years in Asia, Africa, and Latin America as an editor, translator, and journalist.  

She is a co-author of Beyond Our Degrees of Separation: Washington Monsoons and Islamabad Blues (2017) and the author of Ballet in the Cane Fields: Vignettes from a Dominican Wanderlogue (2014). 

