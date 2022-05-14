India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ first poster out

Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ first poster out
May 14
10:01 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The first series of posters for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor’s upcoming comedy drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ was released today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Varun Dhawan shares a string of posters featuring the star cast. They can be seen wearing all white ensembles; Kiara looks stunning in a white lehenga, Neetu in a white salwar kameez, and Anil and Varun in white kurta pyjamas. Another picture features all of them including Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul, posing for the camera.

Sharing these posters, Varun wrote, “My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don’t think there’s any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma’am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it’s been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul are my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind. Let’s do this JMD rocks.”

Comment area was all bombarded with heart and fire emoticons, “Arre mera bday present aa gaya”, wrote actor Arjun Kapoor.

Besides Varun, the other stars also took to their social media accounts and shared the posters, including Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is all set to hit theatres, on June 24, this year. Raj Mehta directed the film, which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. (ANI)

Also ReadVarun Dhawan shares what he loves the most before reading a script

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAnil KapoorbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodJug Jug JeeyoKiara AdvanimoviesNeetu KapoorVarun DhawanVarun Dhawan MoviesVarun Dhawan News
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.