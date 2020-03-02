Something went wrong with the connection!

Just start the whistles, says CSK as Dhoni arrives in Chennai

March 02
10:44 2020
CHENNAI: Veteran wicket-keeper batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper M.S. Dhoni was given a heroes welcome as he arrived in the state capital to begin his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise on Monday posted a 59-second video and said: “Every goose shall bump with first day first show feels! Just start the whistles!” Dhoni will start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league from March 3 in Chennai along with Suresh Raina.

Speaking to IANS, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan had said: “Dhoni will reach Chennai on March 2 and will start training the next day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Suresh)Raina will also be training with him, but there will be no international player as of now.”

The 2020 IPL will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

The 13th edition of the IPL starts from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni’s first game after an eight-month sabbatical. IANS

