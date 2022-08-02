India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

“Justice delivered”: Biden as 9/11 key plotter killed in Kabul

“Justice delivered”: Biden as 9/11 key plotter killed in Kabul
August 02
11:43 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden in a televised address on Monday (local time) announced that Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in an air strike by the United States stating that “Justice has been delivered.”

al-Zawahiri was one of the world’s most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks was killed in a drone strike carried out by the US in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday.

“On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said in a video address from the Blue Room Balcony at the White House.

“He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” he added.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11 and he also acted as Osama Bin Laden‘s personal physician. In a background call to reporters, a senior Biden administration official said Zawahiri had been killed on the balcony of a house in Kabul in a drone strike, and that there had been no US boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

The strike was conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and was carried out by an Air Force drone. The official claimed that al-Zawahiri was the only person killed in the strike and that none of his family members was injured.

Senior members of the Taliban and Haqqani Network were aware of al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul before the drone strike, said the senior administration official.

In fact, Haqqani Network members attempted to conceal that al-Zawahiri had been staying at the safehouse in the hours after he was killed.

When asked about Al-Zawahris’s killing and could he have been in the safe house without the direct knowledge of Pakistan’s ISI, the official said: “What we know is that senior Haqqani Taliban were aware of his presence in Kabul and I can’t comment further on other countries involvement.”

Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States who is now with the Hudson Institute, said that this operation shows that the US can still find identified terrorist leaders in Afghanistan.

“The question now would be, whether Taliban enabled Zawahiri’s elimination or the US did it without assistance. His presence in the Afghanistan- Pakistan area confirms that the region is still home to international terrorist groups,” Haqqani told ANI.

“We will have to wait to find out whom the Americans believe to have helped keep Zawahiri in business from within the region,” the former ambassador further added.

Zawahiri’s killing comes a year after the US’ military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. The official noted that Zawahiri’s presence in the Afghan capital Kabul was a “clear violation” of a deal the Taliban had signed with the US in Doha in 2020 that paved the way for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.