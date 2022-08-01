India Post News Paper

Justin Bieber performs for first time since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

August 01
11:51 2022
WASHINGTON: Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber recently returned to the stage in Italy at the Lucca Summer Festival, marking his first performance in nearly two months after he had to cancel several shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis which causes partial facial paralysis.

According to Fox News, Bieber appeared on Sunday night to give an energetic performance to his Italian fans who tweeted clips of Bieber dancing shirtless in the spotlight while performing songs from his catalogue of hits.
Seems like the 28-year-old singer is on the mend as his tour website has updated stops to include concerts in Europe before heading to South America in September.

He’s also set to perform two shows in South Africa followed by more than a dozen performances in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand by the end of the year.

Previously, in June, after canceling a few shows on his Justice World Tour, Bieber revealed on Instagram last month he’s struggled with movements on the right side of his face, including blinking his eye, moving his nostril, or simply smiling from the right side of his mouth., reported Fox News.

He admitted that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and would be taking some time off to assess his medical needs.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down,” he said in a video shared shortly after the diagnosis was revealed.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Bieber’s wife Hailey suffered “stroke-like” symptoms and was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered she had a blood clot in her brain. She then had a patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure performed to mend a hole in her heart that had gone undetected since birth, as per Fox News. (ANI)

