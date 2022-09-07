India Post News Paper

Justin Bieber suspends ‘Justice world tour’ due to health issues

September 07
09:49 2022
WASHINGTON: Canadian singer Justin Bieber, on Wednesday, announced that he has suspended his ongoing ‘Justice’ world tour to focus on his health.

Taking to Instagram, Justin shared a long post which reads, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil, “he added.

Talking about his health issues post-concert, the ‘Baby’ actor wrote, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately.”

Previously, in June, he cancelled a few shows on his Justice World Tour. Bieber revealed on Instagram in June that he struggled with movements on the right side of his face, including blinking his eye, moving his nostril, or simply smiling from the right side of his mouth., reported Fox News.

He admitted that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and would be taking some time off to assess his medical needs. “Justice World Tour” was launched in March this year, but he postponed his North American tour due to his illness. As per Variety, Bieber postponed his early June dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City, and then followed with the remainder of the North American leg of the tour. (ANI)

