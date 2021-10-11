India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Justin Bieber wishes to have baby with wife Hailey by end of 2021

Justin Bieber wishes to have baby with wife Hailey by end of 2021
October 11
10:49 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: If you are among those who are already scouting for news related to Justin Bieber his wife Hailey’s pregnancy then your search might stop here as the singer himself has revealed that he would like to start trying to have a baby with her wife soon.

As per E! News, in a new Amazon Prime documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’, Justin revealed his plans on trying to expand his family by the end of 2021.
In the documentary, the singer dropped a very personal bit of information. In one scene, Hailey who made a few cameos throughout the film, asked his husband to share his dreams for the year, to which he replied, “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget.”

As per E! News, Hailey responded, “In 2021?!”

To which Justin added, “The…end…of 2021? We start trying?” After just a slight pause, Hailey added, “Okay, maybe. We shall see.”

However, a gentleman as always, Justin concluded the conversation by saying, “It’s up to you babe.”

In earlier interviews too, Justin has been vocal about his dream of becoming a father one day. In a December 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the ‘Peaches’ singer said, “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

According to E! News, after being asked what the “hold up” was, Justin added, “I think the issue–there’s not really an issue–I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think she just wants to–I just think she’s not ready yet, and that’s okay.”

The much-loved couple had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in front of their family and friends in 2019. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodJustin BieberJustin Bieber MoviesJustin bieber NewsJustin Bieber SogsJustin Bieber: Our WorldmoviesOur World Movie
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 8th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.