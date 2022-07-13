India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

K-pop musicians appear at music festival held in New York, US

K-pop musicians appear at music festival held in New York, US
July 13
10:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SEOUL: K-pop music festival was held in central New York, which is known as the ‘center of culture.’

According to pop music industry sources on the 12th, K-pop musicians and teams such as Brave Girls, Alexa, and Golden Child appeared at the “KOREA GAYOJE” held at the local music festival “Summer Stage” at Central Park in New York on the 10th (local time).
It is a summer music festival held by New York City annually in Central Park. This year, it was co-hosted by the New York City Parks Foundation, the Korean Cultural Center and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. At the K-pop concert organized by the Korea Institute for International Culture Exchange (KOFIEC), more than 5,000 New Yorkers attended and sang along.

Brave Girls has proven their huge global popularity for their hit song “Rollin” in New York as well. Their global fans in New York attended the concert and sang along with them together.

AleXa, an American K-pop singer who won the NBC’s American Song Contest with her song “Wonderland,” also appeared on the stage. K-pop boy band “Golden Child,” which has recently drawn attention from global fans, also had successful stage at the festival.

In particular, Brave Girls and Golden Child are currently having world tours in the U.S.

Prior to the K-pop festival, the K-pop girl group already had a show at Manhattan Central Park in New York. A famous K-pop girl group “aespa” appeared in the opening show of ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) 2022 Summer Concert Series on the 8th (local time). aespa is the first K-pop girl group to appear in this series.

aespa’s agency SM Entertainment said, “Local fans who visited the festival lined up early in the morning to see aespa, and also prepared placards with members’ name on, proving aespa’s global popularity.”

Following the K-pop idol groups, Korean indie bands will also appear the festival in New York. The band “Byebye Sea” and Group Sound “JANNABI” will have a show at the “K-Indie Music Night” jointly hosted by the Korean Cultural Center and the Lincoln Center, New York’s large culture and art hall. (ANI/Global Economic)

Also Read: BTS visits White House, says’devastated’ by anti-Asian hate crimes

Comments

comments

Tags
64th Grammy AwardsActorsactressbollywoodBTSBTS MusicBTS New AlbumCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodK-pop music festivalK-pop musiciansKorean Pop MusicKPopLas VegasmoviesNew YorkUSWe Are Beautiful
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 15th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the best online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.