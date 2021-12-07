India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur clicked at Mumbai airport ahead of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur clicked at Mumbai airport ahead of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding
December 07
10:57 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding has brought in huge crowds to Mumbai and Jaipur airport.

Shutterbugs have been thronging to catch glimpses of the celebrities who are attending the big fat wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.
On Tuesday morning, Katrina’s close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former’s wedding festivities.

Several pictures of him with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah reaching Mumbai aiport have been doing the rounds on the internet.

For the unversed, Katrina has worked with Kabir in several films such as ‘New York’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, and ‘Phantom’. Interestingly, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai aiport today. The couple has also flown to Jaipur to attend Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKatrina KaifKatrina Kaif WeddingMini Mathurmoviessawai MadhopurVickKatVicky KaushalVicky Kaushal Wedding
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 03rd, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.