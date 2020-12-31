India Post News Paper

Kader Sakkaria for IPSD District 204 School Board

Kader Sakkaria for IPSD District 204 School Board
December 31
12:10 2020
Kader Sakkaria,

Ashfaq Syed

NAPERVILLE: Kader Sakkaria is running for IPSD District 204 School Board, scheduled for April 6th, 2021.

Kader Sakkaria said that the fast-changing career opportunities, changing educational landscape, emerging technologies, Covid-19 Pandemic impact on mental health, attention to Special Needs, etc. require fresh perspectives and innovative intervention strategies in order to ensure that school education continues to be in accordance with the demands of the contemporary challenges.

Kader Sakkaria serves as the Chief Digital and Technology Officer at RNL, which helps Universities encourage more students to enroll. Prior to joining RNL, he held senior positions in a number of eminent organizations over the past two-and-a-half decades.

     Breaking News
      
