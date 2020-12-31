Kader Sakkaria for IPSD District 204 School Board

Apple’s supplier in China accused of using forced Uyghur labour SAN FRANSISCO: Lens Technology Co., a key supplier of touch screens for Apple, used thousands of Uyghur labourers from the predominantly Muslim region of Xinjiang in China, according to an...

Our mantra for 2021 is ‘dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi’: PM Modi RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that earlier he had stated, “dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi” (no carelessness until the medicine arrives for COVID-19) but now he is saying “dawai...

PM Modi urges citizens to avoid rumours as country prepares to run world’s largest COVID vaccination drive NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that preparations are underway to run the world’s largest vaccination programme in the next year. He appealed to everyone to be...

All voice calls from Jio to any network in India to be free MUMBAI: With interconnect usage charges (IUCs) for all domestic voice calls coming to an end from January 1, Reliance Jio said on Thursday it will once again make all off-net...

Glittering MAFS Gala That Sparkled Worldwide Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: Metropolitan Asian Family Services (MAFS) celebrated its 28 years of service to the senior community, at a Virtual Gala on Saturday December 19,2020. Illinois State Governor J....

Car Rally in Boston protesting W. Bengal atrocities Geetha Patil BOSTON: Indian American community of Greater Boston organized a Protest (car) Rally Boston, USA to save the people of West Bengal from political violence on Sunday, December 20,...

Dr.Vandana receives US State Department Award Â Prakash M Swamy CHENNAI: The U.S. Embassy in India and the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai celebrated the 80th anniversary of the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) flagship exchange by...

Income Cliff Looms for Millions – What Federal Relief Bill Could Mean Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Speakers at the EMS conference held on Dec 22 focused on the bleak prospects for economic recovery this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment...

Indian Seniors Zoom Video Meeting Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The meeting of the Committee of Indian Senior Citizens of Chicago was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 through Zoom Video Conferencing with the participation of 20...

Kader Sakkaria for IPSD District 204 School Board Ashfaq Syed NAPERVILLE: Kader Sakkaria is running for IPSD District 204 School Board, scheduled for April 6th, 2021. Kader Sakkaria said that the fast-changing career opportunities, changing educational landscape, emerging...

AwardsÂ given in memory of Mata Gujri Ji and Four Sahibzaade Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: December is known as month of sacrifices in Sikh history as Sikhs 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji sacrificed his whole family during its cold nights fighting against the...

How LA County serves our immigrant communities Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service L.A. County has more than 10 million residents, which includes 3.6 million immigrants, a third of the population, according to a recent report from...

Decoding recovery path of the Indian economy Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani No one ever thought of the scale and magnitude of disruption that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the aftermath, the resurgence would be equally trying...

Angry mob vandalizes Hindu saint’s shrine in Pakistan ISLAMABAD: The shrine of a Hindu saint has been vandalized by an aggressive mob in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The incident took place in Teri area of Karak district. “More...

Despite international outcry, China jails 10 activists for illegally crossing border HONG KONG: A Chinese court sentenced 10 Hong Kong activists between seven to three years in prison for illegal border crossing on Wednesday, despite international outcry and calls to free...

Indian satellite to carry names of common people in space to create awareness, generate curiosity CHENNAI: Indian Satellite – Satish Dhawan Satellite – (SD Sat) is set to carry the names of common people across the world to space in an effort to create awareness,...

Delhi shivers at 3.3 & 176; C, fog engulfs parts of city NEW DELHI: Various parts of the national capital were engulfed in fog on Thursday morning, affecting the visibility across the city. A minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius was recorded...

Liverpool should’ve won it by ‘at least 1-0’: Klopp after goalless draw with Newcastle NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE: Despite admitting he is not “overly frustrated” after being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side should have won...

PM Modi meets President Kovind to extend New Year wishes, discusses domestic and international affairs NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to discuss domestic and international affairs and also exchanged good wishes for the upcoming year. “As...