Kajol looks gorgeous in yellow saree as she drops pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

September 06
09:47 2022
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kajol’s latest photos on social media were a sheer treat to fans as she looked gorgeous in a yellow saree, giving a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

On Monday, the ‘Tribhanga’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a yellow saree with a matching blouse. She tied a bun and decorated with a gajra. She wore a choker necklace and green bangles to complete her look and can be seen smiling, laughing, looking surprised as she posed for the camera.

She captioned the post, “Going #ganpatibappa mad! #ganpatibappamorya #lalbaughcharaja. Come on people gimme a smile.” One of her fans commented, “You are glowing,” while another user wrote, “Ahh gorgeous.” Later, she was spotted with actor-filmmaker Revathy at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to step into the world of web series with Disney plus Hotstar’s yet-to-be-revealed project. She also has ‘Salaam Venky’ in her kitty. The film is being helmed by Revathi. (ANI)

 

