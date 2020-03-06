Something went wrong with the connection!

Kajol tutors Ajay on how to click selfies

March 06
15:40 2020
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has been tutoring her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn on how to click selfies! Kajol on Tuesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting on a stair case. According to the caption, it seemed that the actress wanted her hubby to feature in the photo with her.

She captioned the image: “Me: Baby let’s take a selfie na… Hubby: Go sit there I will take it… Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the pic clicks it. His answer: pointing finger.. laugh emojis.” Ajay shared the same image and said it was his version of a selfie.

“My version of the selfie is usually myself behind the camera,” he said. IANS

