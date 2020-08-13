India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kajol’s virtual kiss

Kajol’s virtual kiss
August 13
12:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Kajol has sent out a big virtual kiss to her fans a day after her birthday. She says she is still young and kicking.

“A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, The kid in me loved the balloons,” she captioned the sweet image, with a note to self — “Still young and kicking, birthdays are just a day to celebrate me,” wrote Kajol, along with the latest photo she posted on Instagram.

Kajol celebrated her 46th birthday on Wednesday (5 August).

She will make her digital debut with the “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, of the late 1980s to present day. IANS

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: The International Film Festival of India 2020 will be held as per schedule in the last week of November this year. All SOPs and guâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 9:03 am

    Ram Temple was necessary to ... - https://t.co/uNgonqHIby Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/KViRSSkLCY
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 8:10 am

    Time to reset the Indo-Sri Lankan relationship - https://t.co/X0W9u1Xe2X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/cWVPMpAlaR
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 8:07 am

    Will end green card freeze, ... - https://t.co/peckexex9i Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Democratsâ€¦ https://t.co/6eQiIc8iCD
    h J R

    - August 13, 2020, 7:49 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.