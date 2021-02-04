Kala Utsav 2021 – 3rd Session Held with glamor and success

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: Several Indian American cultural organization’s and individuals across the Midwest have been participating in the Kala Utsav 2021 being organized by Consulate General of India, Chicago on the theme “Hope, Solidarity and Resilience”.

While the first two sessions were organized on 10 and 17 January 2021, the concluding session of Kala Utsav was organized on 31 January and live-streamed through social media platforms of the Consulate. The event was viewed by more than 4000 people.

The Third Sessions of Kala Utsav featured a mix of classical and contemporary Indian dance, music, poetry and short theatrical performances. These included: a union of Oddissi and Bharata Natyam, ‘Solidarity’ by Mandala South Asian Performing Arts (Ms. PranitaNayar, Executive Director); Medley of Manipuri, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and traditional Indian folk dances choreographed by Ms. Raksha Dave from Nartan Dance Academy; Bhangra folk dance performance

choreographed by Sahab Grover of Detroit Folk Arts Michigan Bhangra team; Agam’s Malahar Jam Bharatanatyam dance choreographed by Ms. Ahila Devi of Kalapriya Dance Academy (Ms. Mridu Sekhar, President); Marathi Folk Dance ‘Devi’ by Maharashtra Mandal, Chicago ( Ms. UlkaNagarkar, President); Bollywood dance by Ms. ReemleeDhorchowdhury of Culture in Motion; Kathak dance on poetry “Jashn-E-Zindagi” by Ms. AninditaAnaam (Sargam Creative services); Hindi play ‘Shikayat’ presented by children from Chicago area and directed by Anurag Misraraj of Dramatech of America.

The event was wonderfully anchored by emcee Ms. AninditaAnaam, a leading exponent of Kathak and the Secretary, Wisconsin Dance Council Board.

Comments

comments