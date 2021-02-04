India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kala Utsav 2021 – 3rd Session Held with glamor and success

Kala Utsav 2021 – 3rd Session Held with glamor and success
February 04
17:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Kala Utsav Bharat Naytam

Kala Utsav Bharat Naytam

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: Several Indian American cultural organization’s and individuals across the Midwest have been participating in the Kala Utsav 2021 being organized by Consulate General of India, Chicago on the theme “Hope, Solidarity and Resilience”. 

While the first two sessions were organized on 10 and 17 January 2021, the concluding session of Kala Utsav was organized on 31 January and live-streamed through social media platforms of the Consulate. The event was viewed by more than 4000 people.

The Third Sessions of Kala Utsav featured a mix of classical and contemporary Indian dance, music, poetry and short theatrical performances.  These included: a union of Oddissi and Bharata Natyam, ‘Solidarity’ by Mandala South Asian Performing Arts (Ms. PranitaNayar, Executive Director); Medley of Manipuri, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and traditional Indian folk dances choreographed by Ms. Raksha Dave from Nartan Dance Academy; Bhangra folk dance performance

KALA Classical dance

KALA Classical dance

choreographed by Sahab Grover of Detroit Folk Arts Michigan Bhangra team; Agam’s Malahar Jam Bharatanatyam dance choreographed by Ms. Ahila Devi of Kalapriya Dance Academy (Ms. Mridu Sekhar, President); Marathi Folk Dance ‘Devi’ by Maharashtra Mandal, Chicago ( Ms. UlkaNagarkar, President); Bollywood dance by Ms. ReemleeDhorchowdhury of Culture in Motion; Kathak dance on poetry “Jashn-E-Zindagi” by Ms. AninditaAnaam (Sargam Creative services); Hindi play ‘Shikayat’ presented by children from Chicago area and directed by  Anurag Misraraj of Dramatech of America.

The event was wonderfully anchored by emcee Ms. AninditaAnaam, a leading exponent of Kathak and the Secretary, Wisconsin Dance Council Board.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #FIA Chicago celebrating Indian Republic Day - https://t.co/6nDD0Nackk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FederationOfIndianAssociationsChicago #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:53 am

    Consulate of India, San ... - https://t.co/wKj9mDpWr3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #ConsulateOfIndia #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianRepublicDayCelebrations #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:50 am

    Indian Americans celebrate Indian ... - https://t.co/lIvAD1W28J Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianRepublicDay #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:46 am

    Indian Consulate celebrates ... - https://t.co/R8qs2qZqD9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianConsulateInChicago #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:42 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.