Kala Utsav 2nd segment meets huge approval from viewers

January 29
11:31 2021
CHICAGO: The Kala Utsav 2021 with the theme “Hope, Solidarity and Resilience” being organized by Consulate General of India, Chicago with the active support and participation of Indian American cultural organizations in the US Midwest is getting an overwhelming response and has been viewed by thousands of people.

While the first session organized on 10 January 2021 went off very well, the second session of the Kala Utsav 2021 was live streamed through social media platforms of the Consulate on January 17 2021. It has also been widely appreciated and viewed thousands of people.

Each segment of Kala Utsav features a mix of classical and contemporary Indian dance, music, poetry and short theatrical performances. As was in the first session, the second session on 17 January 2021 also comprised several scintillating performances. These included Bharatanatyam Dance choreographed by Ms. Anjali Varghese, KalapadmaBharatnatyam Dance Academy;

Kathak dance performance on “Asha, A new Dawn” choreographed by Ms. AninditaNeogyAnaam,Sargam Creative services; Odissi Dance “KrishnachuraAgun Tumi” choreographed by Ms. Sreyashi Dey of Akshara Dance; Bharatanatyam performance “MaithreemBajathaAkhilaHrujjethreem” by Ms.ChitraLakshumanan, Graduate at Michigan state University;

Kathak dance on Bollywood song “Ghar more Pardesi” choreographed by Ms. Amruta Mate and Ms. Vaidehi  from Taal Dance Company; Hindi poetry  “Naya din and chalo mil karsaathchalein”  Anuraag Mishra from Dramatech of America; Kathak dance choreographed by Ms. Madhura Sane of Nritya Natya Academy; Yakshaganaperformance by Ms. Anuradha Adiga and Dr Rajendra KedlayaYakshahejje, School of Yakshagana; Kathak Dance choreographed and performed by Ms. Gauri Jog of Indian Dance school.

The Emcee of the program Jigar Shah, head of Chicago International South Asian Film Festival regaled the audience with his wonderful anchoring.

