Kalapadma Dance Academy holds 25th anniversary show

CHICAGO: Des Plaines-based Kalapadma Dance Academy (KDA) held its 25th-anniversary show June 16 at the Batavia Fine Arts Center, in Batavia.

The school danced to the theme of the “Ganges: The Mighty River”. All the students danced to show the sacred river the Ganges and its mighty force as the screen behind was lit up with images of the river that is the backbone of North India.

The Ganges river has six headstreams – the Alaknanda, Dhauliganga, Nandakini, Pindar, Mandakini, and Bhagirathi. The five sacred confluences, known as the Panch Prayag, are all along the Alaknanda. The mainstream of Ganga begins at the confluence of the Bhagirathi and Alaknanda rivers in the Indian state of Uttarakhand

Ranjit Singh, Consul at the Indian Consulate in Chicago was the chief guest. The dancers led by Guru Ruth Varghese mesmerized the audience with their graceful dance moves and beats that were in rhythmic unison with the music. The guru herself was in top form with her emotive gestures and dance steps.

Various other dance items dedicated to Lord Krishna, Shiva, Ganesha, and Saraswati were performed like Shabdam, dedicated to Lord Krishna, Shaam Aap Baso for Lord Krishna, Bho Shambho for Lord Shiva, Kalyani Jatisvaram, and Tillana.



Other items performed were Alarippu, Saraswati Namastubhyam, Gujarati song Vaishno Jan To, Malayalam devotional songs, and Jugalbandi with the I-Radha Kathak team.

Some of Varghese’s students learned to dance under her for 15 years. During her 25 years of teaching in Chicagoland, Guru Ruth Varghese has taught dance to 700-900 students.

Kalapadma Dance Academy has its branches in Bhopal, Varanasi, and Chicago. The school was started by her father Guru Shankar Hombal in 1960. Ruth had her training at the internationally famed academy of classical art Kalakshetra, Chennai, where her father was also trained.

Many people attended the show, which was ticketed. The show coincided with Father’s Day celebrations.

