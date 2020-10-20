India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even after Rahul Gandhi calls his remarks inappropriate

Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even after Rahul Gandhi calls his remarks inappropriate
October 20
16:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH: Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s remark on the woman leader, the latter refused to apologise saying he has already clarified the context in which he made that statement.

“It is Rahul Gandhi’s opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret,” said Nath.
Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press briefing in Wayanad condemned Nath’s remarks saying that he did not like the kind of language the former Chief Minister used.

“Kamal Nath Ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used…I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” said Gandhi.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti Devi as an “item” at an election meeting in the Dabra (scheduled caste) assembly constituency in Gwalior district, sparking a controversy.

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai…yeh uske jaise nah hai…kya hai uska naam … main kya uska naam lun? …apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha … yeh kya item hai… (Our candidate is not like her… what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier… What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Army Vice Chief meets US ... - https://t.co/q0UgXZboEs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DonaldTrump #GeneralSKSaini #HardestHitCOuntry #IndianArmyViceChief #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:31 pm

    Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn't, ... - https://t.co/Vu70JqTb2a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:28 pm

    @narendramodi: Sharing a message with my fellow Indians. https://t.co/tNsiPuEUP3
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 12:43 pm

    Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even ... - https://t.co/bsLvFWyIaH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #ApologizeKamalNath #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #HarsimratKaurBadal #ImartiDevi #India #Item #KamalAth #Kejriwal #Political #PunjabGovt
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 11:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.