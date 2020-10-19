India Post News Paper

Kamal Nath’s derogatory comment an insult to all the daughters, sisters of Madhya Pradesh, says CM Chouhan

Kamal Nath's derogatory comment an insult to all the daughters, sisters of Madhya Pradesh, says CM Chouhan
October 19
11:14 2020
GWALIOR: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday lashed out at former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for making a derogatory comment on BJP leader and cabinet Minister Imarti Devi and said Congress leader’s comment is an insult to all the daughters and sisters of the state.

Chauhan will observe ‘Maun Vrat’ from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday.
Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long, Chouhan said.

“It is an insult to not only Imarti Devi but also to Madhya Pradesh’s daughters and sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served Congress for so long. It is a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won’t tolerate it. Shame on him,” Chouhan told ANI.

“I am distressed by the fact that the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has used derogatory words for our present minister who served Congress for years, who rose from labourer to ministerial position,” he added.

Chouhan will sit on a silent protest from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday (today) against Nath’s comment on Imarti Devi.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an “item”, sparking a controversy.

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai…yeh uske jaise nah hai…kya hai uska naam … main kya uska naam lun? …apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha … yeh kya item hai… (Our candidate is not like her… what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier… What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

