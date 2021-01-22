India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Kamala Harris as US VP further cements importance of India-US ties: White House

Kamala Harris as US VP further cements importance of India-US ties: White House
January 22
10:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The relationship between India and the United States has been further cemented with Kamala Harris becoming the Vice-President of the United States, the White House said.

The new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday (local time) said that President Joe Biden respects and values the “long bipartisan relationship” between Washington and New Delhi and looks forward to “a continuation of that”.
“President (Joe) Biden, who of course has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leaders in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that,” Psaki said responding to a question on the India-US relationship.

“The first Indian American to serve as president or Vice President is certainly a historic moment for all of us in this country but a further. You know cementing of the importance of our relationship,” she added.

Biden asked Harris to become his running mate in August last year and the two have been sworn in on Wednesday (local time). Apart from Harris, the newly-sworn-in President has selected many Indian Americans in his cabinet one of them including Vivek Murthy as Surgeon General of the United States. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @MEAIndia: Consignments of Indian made Covid vaccines being airlifted for Seychelles and Mauritius! #VaccineMaitri #NeighbourhoodFirst https://t.co/WydE2kjXFa
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:54 am

    Pashtun rights movement holds protest ... - https://t.co/gAlYLTXdcH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState #PakistanDemocraticMovement
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:46 am

    Opening of India Africa Trade Council in ... - https://t.co/OV3iftQgy3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #CrownePlaza #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaAfricaTradeCouncil #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:44 am

    Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to doing ... - https://t.co/z8Kf4lLkXS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #LateNightShow #MegastarPriyankaChopraJonas #Movies #Movies2021 #NapsOnNaps #PriyankaChopra
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:34 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.